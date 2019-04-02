(from left) Nolan Benedetti, Skyler Mills, Brody Blaze and Jake Axl Wendt photo: Facebook

W.M.D. returns with thrash metal to Kelowna stage

The Calgary metal band will return to Munnin’s Post April 19

When Minds Develop, better known as W.M.D. are coming to Kelowna to electrify the crowd at Munnin’s Post with their raw brand of thrash metal.

The Calgary based band has become regulars on line-ups in their hometown and are about to embark on a Canadian West Coast tour.

Front man, Skyler Mills with band mates, guitarist, Brody Blaze, Nolan Benedetti drums and bassist, Jake Axl Wendt unleashed their debut EP, Lethal Revenge in October 2018 and burst into the underground metal scene.

“The first time I went to a metal show, I was 14 and I was going through a rough time in life,” said Mills. “Being at the concert everything just went away and I was smiling and having a good time. I felt really inspired and it was great to release all of that energy. I want to do that and give that opportunity to go to other people.”

Mills said that their fans keep them motivated to pursue their dream of becoming a regular on line-ups Canada wide. That dream is becoming a little closer now that they will be sharing the stage with one of their biggest inspirations, Canadian metal legends, Anvil that has been shredding since 1977.

“It’s kind of mind boggling,” said Mills. “They are a huge inspiration, they are one of the original heavy metal bands from Canada and they are pretty well respected around the world.”

Last year the band sold out Munnin’s Post sharing the bill with Aggression, Irradiation and Death Machine and they look to do it again April 19 as they return to the same stage.

