Mickie Spillett

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

The Westbank Opry will feature Okanagan singer Mikie Spillett in concert on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Spillett is a Cariboo cowgirl who has been singing since she was five years old. She moved to the Okanagan in the 1990s and has been singing with various bands since then.

READ ALSO: Ben Klick headlines Westbank Country Opry

Singing and writing songs is her passion and she has played an amazing variety of venues including the Kettle Valley steam railway, talent showcases, star search; art festivals, weddings, music in the park, and wine festivals .

Spillett has produced a CD of songs she has written which can be purchased wherever she entertains.

The Westside Country Opry welcomes her to the stage at the Emmanuel Church, 2600 Hebert Rd., West Kelowna. The show begins at 2 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake recreated in felt for upcoming exhibition
Next story
Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Just Posted

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

Salmon Arm church community solar array honours environmentalist

Ribbon cut to launch community-owned 30-panel solar array

Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer

Most Read