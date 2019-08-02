What to do on the holiday long weekend in the Shuswap?

Lots going on, from Salmon Arm’s Downtown Farmers Market to Family Fun Day in Sicamous

What to do on an August long weekend, the last long weekend before September duties resume?

As always, lots of choices on a hot Shuswap weekend. The weather forecast promises to keep you warm, with sunny skies expected for all three days. Temperatures forecast are 26C for Saturday, 29 on Sunday and heading up to 33 Monday.

• On Saturday, a 25-kilometre drive to Sicamous will put you in the centre of Family Fun Day, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Kids Fun Zone includes a water slide, obstacle course and, to test your throwing accuracy, the dunk tank.

Then there’s sandcastle building, complete with cash prizes for first, second and third.

Or see how long that boat will float during the fun-filled cardboard boat race. Once again, a $100 first prize, $75 for second and $50 for third. You’ll also get a chance to show off your special talent during the talent show, again staking your claim to a cash prize.

• In Salmon Arm, don’t forget the popular Downtown Farmers Market, running from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ross Street Plaza. Shuswap vendors will be there with plenty of varieties of produce and local food.

• Also downtown, there’s the Downtown Live Concert Series, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Ross Street Plaza stage featuring Tennyson King.

• Another family activity on a Salmon Arm Saturday is Family Saturday at the Salmon Arm Arts Center. Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., families are welcome to drop in to the gallery to make art together. It’s free, and projects are suitable for kids aged two to 12.

• Consider a short trip west to Sorrento, to experience the High Country Pottery Sale, both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is a co-op of 18 local professional potters and crafters, pottery both functional and artistic, paintings, metalwork, fabric art, silver jewelry, stained glass and floral art. Come and meet the artists and be amazed at the quality of the show. Admission free. Related styles art show downstairs.

• Throughout the weekend, consider a visit to R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum where you can try a little gold panning or even visit an older version of the Observer newspaper office. See the daily activity listings.

• There’s also Caravan Farm Theatre in Armstrong, always a treat. Check for reservations.

• On the holiday Monday, visit Music in the Park in Sicamous featuring Small Town Artillery from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• For more activities throughout the weekend, go to Shuswap Tourism. Enjoy!

