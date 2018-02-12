Norma Jean Gomme (left), Danielle Reid, Anne Smith, Mitsuyo Kaneda and Paula Fredlund train their vocals for Ancora Women’s Ensemble’s Heartsongs performance at Vernon’s Lutheran Peace Elcic Feb. 16 and Salmon Arm’s St. John’s Anglican Church Feb. 17. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Women’s choir sings from the heart

Ancora Women’s Ensemble presents shows in Vernon Feb. 16 and Salmon Arm Feb. 17

The Ancora Women’s Ensemble’s 2018 rendition of Heartsongs embraces the theme of reflection on the fleeting nature of life and humanity’s place in the universe.

“White Birds by Daniel Hall on a text by Yeats opens with a lyrical duet by Vernon sisters Ardie Burnham and Sharon Kilistoff,” said conductor Terry Logan.

Burnham said that singing under the direction of Logan’s talent and energy is a joy and inspires the group to give their very best.

Ancora will present the premier performance of Transcendence written for them by nationally acclaimed composer Jean Ethridge of Salmon Arm.

“There will come Soft Rains by Kevin Memley offers a reflection on the inhumanity of war and its cruel juxtaposition with the relative innocence and harmony of nature,” Logan said.

Ancora performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Lutheran Peace Elcic in Vernon and 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at St. John’s Anglican Church in Salmon Arm.

