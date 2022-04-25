Adorable justice: Revelstoke boy charms his way out of a speeding ticket

Revelstoke RCMP pulled over young boy riding in motorized Jeep on April 21

Everyone had a fuzzy feeling on Thursday (April 21) as the Revelstoke RCMP doled out some adorable justice.

Stefani Knapp and her three-year-old son Taven were travelling down the road in Columbia Park when two officers pulled over to chat to the young boy about the child’s electric toy Jeep he was driving.

Knapp said, Taven charmed his way out of a speeding ticket.

“Two amazing officers pulled over and chatted with us, they talked to Taven about his Jeep, they gave him stickers and even let him check out their car,” said Knapp in a post on Facebook.

Officers let the young Jeep owner press the sirens and flick on the emergency lights of an RCMP cruiser.

Neighbours started pouring out to see what the commotion was and shared a smile with the young boy as they took in the heartwarming scene.

Knapp applauded the officers for their kindness.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. You two went above and beyond today and truly brought joy to my son, myself and our neighbourhood,” said Knapp in a post on Facebook.

