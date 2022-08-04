Artists explore Glacier National Park through Art in the Park program

Four-day adventure made possible through Parks Canada and Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

A group of artists was given a unique opportunity to collaborate, explore, and capture the unique landscapes of Rogers Pass and Glacier National Park during Art in the Park, a four-day adventure in July full of exploration, inspiration, and creation.

Approximately 10 artists from around the country participated in the residency, which was a collaboration between Parks Canada and the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre.

Artists were chosen for the program through a selection process that made sure the final products would include a variety of artistic mediums and experiences. Participants worked to create unique pieces of art that reflect their individual vision of the park.

Taking in the scenery. (Contributed by Parks Canada)

Revelstoke artists were represented in the trip through photographer Remi Goguen and visual artist Hayley Stewart, who, according to Parks Canada’s Goldie Rich, were a very adventurous pair.

Goguen remarked that the experience presented a unique and fulfilling challenge for him through the vast expanses and uncontrollable lighting of the park.

Watercolour at the lodge. (Contributed by Parks Canada)

Since 2008, Parks Canada has collaborated with the Revelstoke Visual Arts Society to present the Art in the Park program. Due to COVID-19, the program had to be postponed for two years from 2020 to 2022, but both Parks Canada and the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre are excited for the return of this unique and fulfilling collaboration.

Meghan Porath, executive director at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, will now work with the artists to develop an exhibit that will be available for public viewing featuring art that was created either during their time at the park or with inspiration from snapshots and feelings they gathered from their trip into the outdoors.

Painting in Beaver Valley. (Contributed by Parks Canada)

Porath added that she’s excited for the challenge of blending each artists unique experience and vision of what they captured during their stay at the park into one cohesive exhibit.

They expect the exhibit to be completed by October of this year.

Following the exhibit at the Visual Arts Centre, the exhibit will go on tour to various galleries around the province.

This inspiration of Balu Pass. (Contributed by Parks Canada)

