KIJHL postpones games, players and staff test positive for COVID-19

Games involving Princeton Posse, Summerland Steam, and 100 Mile House Wranglers have been postponed

A number of this weekend’s games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) have been postponed or rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 cases in multiple team camps.

The Princeton Posse, 100 Mile House Wranglers and Summerland Steam have had a number of players or staff test positive for COVID-19, prompting the league to postpone all games they are involved in from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15.

The games involving the Princeton Posse:

• Friday, Jan. 14: North Okanagan Knights at Princeton Posse

• Saturday, Jan. 15: Kelowna Chiefs at Princeton Posse

The games involving the Summerland Steam:

• Friday, Jan. 14: Summerland Steam at Revelstoke Grizzlies

• Saturday, Jan. 15: Summerland Steam at Chase Heat

The games involving the 100 Mile House Wranglers:

• Friday, Jan. 14: 100 Mile House Wranglers at Kamloops Storm

• Saturday, Jan. 15: Sicamous Eagles at 100 Mile House Wranglers

The league has added two games to the schedule as the Revelstoke Grizzlies will head to Kamloops to take on the Storm on Friday, Jan. 14 and the Chase Heat play host to the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The KIJHL is already shuffling around its schedule following a number of postponed games between Jan. 8 to Jan. 11.

The list of rescheduled games involving the Princeton Posse, the Summerland Steam, and the 100 Mile House Wranglers. (KIJHL)

