A fire southwest of Revelstoke and south of Three Valley Lake is estimated to be 240 hectares in size as of Wednesday, July 14. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

Large suspected human-caused wildfire burning southwest of Revelstoke

Blaze south of Three Valley Lake is an estimated 240 hectares as of Wednesday, July 14

A fire estimated at 240 hectares in size burning 25 kilometres southwest of Revelstoke and south of Three Valley Lake is being monitored by the B.C. Wildfire Service on Wednesday, July 14.

The fire is classified as out of control and highly visible to Revelstoke and the surrounding areas.

B.C. Wildfire Service said on its Twitter feed the fire is suspected to be human-caused and will be under investigation.

