Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
Clear blue skies will be back tomorrow!
In Kelowna: You can expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the entire day. A high of 29 C this Tuesday with 60 per cent humidity.
Tonight: Clear night with a low of 14 C this evening.
In Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud today. Your high will be 31 C with 62 per cent humidity.
Tonight: Clear night with a low of 14 C this evening.
In Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud this Tuesday. Your high is 29 C with 42 per cent humidity.
Tonight: Clear night with a low of 15 C this evening.
In Salmon Arm: Mix of sun and cloud. A high of 28 C with 70 per cent humidity.
Tonight: A few clouds this evening with a low of 13 C.
Environment Canada is calling for sunshine for the rest of the week.