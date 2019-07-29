Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
Make sure to grab your sunglasses before you leave the house today!
In Kelowna: You can expect sunny and clear skies throughout the entire day. A high of 31 C this Monday with 77 per cent humidity.
Tonight: Clear night with a low of 13 C this evening.
In Vernon: Sunny and clear skies will be sticking around today. Your high will be 31 C with 72 per cent humidity.
Tonight: Clear night with a low of 13 C this evening.
In Penticton: It will be a sunny Monday. Your high is 30 C with 59 per cent humidity.
Tonight: Clear night with a low of 15 C this evening.
In Salmon Arm: Sunny and clear skies this Monday. A high of 30 C with 87 per cent humidity.
Tonight: Clear evening becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 14 C.
Environment Canada is calling for a partly cloudy Tuesday with sunshine returning Wednesday following through for the entire week.
