Two arrests made following protest blocking Highway 1 in Revelstoke

Save Old Growth protesters blocked Highway 1 at Columbia River Bridge for 40 minutes

The Columbia River Bridge was blocked by protesters for 40 minutes on Wednesday (April 6) morning. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Protesters blocked Highway 1 in Revelstoke this morning (April 6) as part of a province-wide campaign by Save Old Growth to end old growth logging. The blocking of the highway resulted in two arrests.

The protest on the Columbia River Bridge in Revelstoke involved seven protesters who parked four vehicles in the middle of the bridge and held signs blocking traffic between 8:30 a.m. and 9:10 a.m.

Protesters holding a sign on the Columbia River Bridge on Wednesday morning. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke RCMP arrived on scene shortly after the protest began and proceeded to arrest the two individuals who were sitting on the road at approximately 9:05 a.m.

One protester being arrested following the blocking of Highway 1 in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The two individuals who were arrested were charged with mischief according to RCMP.

Lines of vehicles, mostly trucks, were waiting to proceed over the bridge for kilometres in either direction.

The protesters handed out a pamphlet to those waiting to proceed across the bridge with the message: “You are waiting in traffic today because of the climate emergency. Local citizens are willing and waiting to be arrested on the Trans-Canada highway as part of a province-wide campaign by Save Old Growth to end all old growth logging in the province of British Columbia.”

