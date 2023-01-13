In Loving Memory ~
The Philip family lovingly remembers the life of our loved one Colin Pressler, who passed away on January 3rd, 2022.
Our fond memories of Colin are forever engraved in our hearts.
He is loved and missed by his chosen family in Tappen, and his many friends.
Obituary
