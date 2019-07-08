Letter: Absence of abortion regulation real controversy

Writer says targeting of theatre staff shows lack of respect for freedom of speech and assembly

It is interesting how the movie Unplanned, dealing with the subject of abortion, is so controversial to the point that hateful threats are hurled at the managementof the Salmar Classic.

To resort to such tactics can only indicate that the pro-choice faction does not want anyone to know what an abortion actually is. It also shows a lack of respect for freedom of speech and assembly, as guaranteed in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

When a woman is pregnant she carries another human being. It is no longer my body, my choice, my right to deal with the pregnancy as I wish.

The Supreme Court of Canada never gave an absolute right to abortion. It said it is up to parliament to decide when the fetus should be legally protected.

What should be controversial is that Canada is the only country in the Western world to have zero laws regulating abortion. Seventy-seven per cent of Canadians think abortion should be illegal in the last three months, 58 per cent of Canadians think abortion should be illegal after the first three months, and 92 per cent oppose sex-selective abortion, that mostly targets girls.

Unplanned will be shown in Salmon Arm; may the bullies stay home and may true democracy prevail.

Hildegard Krieg

Read more: Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Read more: Threats allegedly made against Salmar Theatres staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

