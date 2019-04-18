Letter: Biosolids plan poses risk to lake, creeks and river

Re: proposed use of biosolids at Turtle Valley Bison Ranch.

While the use of Class B biosolids on agricultural land is a topic that should concern those of us who eat, this particular application plan carries additional risks.

This LAP calls for 35,000 dry tonnes of City of Kamloops mixed biosolids to be applied to 31 hectares of land, or 777 dry tonnes per hectare. This amount is unusually high. The Sunny Hills Ranch, near Knutsford, was to receive “a maximum application rate of 19 dry tons per hectare,” and the Campbell ranches near Kamloops were to receive “at a maximum application rate of 17 dry tons per ha.” (Source: Kamloops Biosolids Awareness Network). Biosolids will be mixed with “soil” and wood fibre and spread to a depth of one metre (40”) or just over three-feet deep.

Sitting on a logged hillside sloping down to Chum Creek and Chum Lake, the slopes on site and above are significant. Turtle Valley has experienced land slippages, flooding and road washouts in the recent years. Surface water runoff can enter Chum Creek, find its way into Little Shuswap Lake and the Thompson River system, carrying a possible toxic load, potentially impacting one of province’s major salmon runs. Slope instability is an added concern.

Read more: Letter writer breaks down biosolids and the contaminants within

Read more: Effectiveness of human waste as fertilizer examined during community meeting

Read more: Opposition to human waste fertilizer at Shuswap bison ranch continues

A cautionary note to residents of Sorrento, Tappen and Skimikin: The Squilax Turtle Valley Road may not be able to accommodate the anticipated 700 b-trains carrying the biosolids from Kamloops. The alternate route is to come through Tappen to Skimikin Road. Road safety, dust and noise will be major concerns along either route.

This project should not proceed! For more information, check Facebook for “Turtle Valley Against Biosolids.” Join us in Protest at Kamloops City Hall on April 27th.

Margaret Fryatt,

Turtle Valley

