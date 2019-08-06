Letter: Columns by Shuswap, Columbia River-Revelstoke MLAs bear striking resemblance

Re: Recent MLA reports from Liberal MLAs Doug Clovechok (Columbia River-Revelstoke) and Greg Kyllo (Shuswap) in the Revelstoke Review and the Salmon Arm Observer, respectively.

It’s standard practice for MLAs to provide regular updates to their constituents from time to time. Constituents pay their salaries and deserve to know what their provincial representatives are doing for them in Victoria.

But I was surprised to see nearly identical updates from MLAs Doug Clovechok and Greg Kyllo in their respective local newspapers in the last couple of weeks. Indeed, the identical paragraphs in each piece would be enough to get any university student expelled for plagiarism.

Both articles denounced the provincial government’s Community Benefits Agreement on public construction projects – a construction framework that will bring jobs, training and apprenticeship opportunities to local residents, tradeswomen, apprentices and Indigenous workers.

Perhaps I am naïve in thinking that some originality and authenticity are in order when communicating with constituents. These are the voters who directly put each member in office, after all.

So if these words aren’t their own, indeed, who are these MLAs speaking for?

Tom Sigurdson,

Executive Director,

BC Building Trades