Letter: Doing away with balloons an easy step to protect planet

In these days of dire warnings about the climate emergency and the extinction of species, it is easy to feel helpless in the face of such a catastrophe.

However, taking one small issue and incorporating it into your life, is a way to help protect the planet and the other organisms we share this earth with.

Up until recently, few people gave a thought about balloons being a danger to wildlife. Balloons are fun and a popular component of birthday parties and graduation ceremonies, weddings and memorials and other events . However, discarded balloons can be mistaken for food by many animals that can also get entangled in their strings, injuring or killing them.

Latex balloons do not disintegrate and can last for years in the environment. Mylar balloons can cause power outages and spark fires, and are wasteful of helium, which is a non-renewable resource and should be conserved for more important applications. Balloons can travel for thousands of miles, ending up in pristine places and becoming a danger to any animal it comes into contact with. Birds, whales, sea turtles and other land and sea creatures have been killed by ingesting balloons.

Please opt for more Earth-friendly alternatives when planning your celebrations this summer. Fly paper streamers or flags, or blow bubbles. There are some amazing bubble blowing kits for sale, or make your own. Plant trees or flowers in memory of a loved one. Use your imagination, and use sustainable products which can help protect our amazing planet Earth and the creatures we share it with. This is a simple, easy action anyone can do, no matter your age or ability.

Joan Chadwick