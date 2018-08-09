Letter: Early childhood educators should get Trudeau’s nanny rate

The nanny hired to care for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s three children has been given a full-time government salary.

We are told that this represents, “a slight pay increase.” I suspect that she also gets board.

The moves were revealed in an order in council issued last week, which sets Marian Pueyo’s annual pay between just less than $40,000 to more than $45,000, retroactive to the beginning of April.

“This first raise since 2015 and is in line with the cost of living increase,” we are told.

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week.

That represents an increase from November 2015, when an order to hire Pueyo as a “special assistant” was first issued and pegged her pay range from $15 to $20 per hour for days and $11 to $13 per hour for night shifts.

For taking care of three kids she gets $5 to $6 an hour more than an ECE working in a daycare taking care of eight kids and having to do extra hours because of the nature of the job.

ECEs would – well, not kill, but darned near – for this wage, and their increases are generally 25 to 50 cents an hour, which is therefore not in line with the cost-of-living increase.

If it’s good enough for their nanny, why is it too good for all the other childcare workers in Canada?

Richard Smiley

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
