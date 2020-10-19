Letter: Exercise your brain, don’t rely on technology

I have to wonder about how the youth of today are being educated.

Seems now it’s all about technology being used instead of their brains.

I’m old school and like to use cash. I know people say using cards when going through a cashier is supposed to be faster, but I find many times I stand and wait while someone is trying to swipe for something and have issues doing so. Many have no cash and will swipe a $2. purchase.

When a young cashier has to deal with cash they are not able to process the transaction without the aid of a computer when making change. Heaven forbid should you give them $22.50 for a $17.50 bill so you get back five.

I won’t bother with suggesting that our youth today couldn’t hand write a letter without spellcheck babying them along. Allowing technology to run these young minds and not allow them to have to use their brains is a sad situation, and one I believe to be unhealthy.

Our schools can do much better. Do they teach history or geography anymore? Or has Google taken that over?

I guess maybe I am getting old. Best I go sit down and read a book or the newspaper.

Bob White

