Letter: Federal Liberals, Conservatives both lack transparency

Conservative MPs often criticize the Trudeau government’s lack of transparency (e.g. WE, SNC Lavalin, Wpg. Lab firings).

They are right to do so because without transparency there is no democracy.

But are Conservatives really any better?

I read MP Mel Arnold’s article (Prevention is possible and essential, Nov. 24, 2021) telling us that he sends the Liberal government an annual list of infrastructure priorities for this riding. When I asked for a copy of these lists, Mr. Arnold ignored my request. I tried to get them using an access to information request but couldn’t without Mr. Arnold’s help.

With no other option, I asked Conservative leader Erin O’Toole for assistance but he didn’t respond.

Since 2015, Conservative MPs have failed to hold the Trudeau government to account because Liberals aren’t transparent. Similarly, Mr. Arnold’s constituents can’t hold him to account because Conservatives aren’t transparent.

How are we going to deal with our huge challenges if we keep electing politicians who don’t respect us or our democracy?

Barbara Cousins

Letters