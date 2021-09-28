Letter: Former Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES artistic director questions recent praise

Peter North grateful to those who helped get event ‘back on solid ground’

RE: New artistic director announced for Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

I decided to exit Salmon Arm Roots & Blues and the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society seven weeks before the end date of my final contract.

The facts are, the festival director and board made the decision to not offer me another contract which is certainly within their rights. However, given that I was not offered another contract, I find comments in a recent media release from the organization somewhat disingenuous.

That I worked with a less than satisfactory artistic budget the last few years still mystifies me, and I hope the new artistic director, Kevin Tobin, is given a healthier budget.

That said, the positives far outweigh the negatives. The festival is in solid financial shape and I believe now has a very positive identity in an artistic sense.

I was blessed to work with a great front office team led by Cindy Diotte, and festival veteran Tori Jewel and I clicked from day one.

The volunteers, stage crews, sponsors, patrons and of course artists, deserve so much praise for putting this event back on solid ground.

I have so many great memories of musical magic taking place on the site I wouldn’t know where to begin in terms of singling out favourite performances.

Read more: New artistic director announced for Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Peter North

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Roots and Blues Festival