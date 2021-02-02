LETTER: Former YVR wildlife control officer backs Vernon’s goose cull

Frank Latchford says he wants to help with Vernon’s goose cull. (Contributed)

Frank Latchford says he wants to help with Vernon’s goose cull

To the editor:

As a former wildlife control officer at YVR and lakefront homeowner on Kalamalka Lake, I applaud your efforts to control the resident goose population.

We live a couple of lots south of Kaloya Park on Kal lake and have observed the goose population increase exponentially since 1987.

The RDCO parks department spend countless hours and dollars clearing and cleaning up after the geese problem at Kaloya Park. We know the water quality and Coliform count is extremely high and rarely reported for Kaloya and Pioneer Parks on Trask rd.

Camp Hatikvah has recently purchased geeseaway.com orange lights to help discourage geese from roosting on their docks and beaches. (Somewhat effective)

We live directly across from Hatikvah and very close to Kaloya. Every night before bed, I go on our waterfront decks to shine my pen like Green laser towards the Park and Hatikvah to relocate the geese from our area.

The Vernon plan is an excellent idea and in early summer when they are moulting it will be a great opportunity to corral, cull and relocate large numbers.

Please take this public acceptance of the idea to heart and rid our parks of this pest.

Yours truly,

Frank Latchford

