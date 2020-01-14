Letter: Lamenting lives and potential lost with destruction of Flight 752

This past week saw yet another devastating loss of young Canadian life when the Ukraine Airlines jet was shot out of sky.

Those promising young people did nothing to deserve such horrific treatment, and we are reminded again how precious every life is.

As I write, the Canadian band Rush is pounding in my eardrums as we also lost another great Canadian recently, drummer Neil Peart, considered by many to be the greatest drummer of all time.

Neil Peart was a young Canadian at one time who was permitted to share his incredible gift with us and the music-loving world.

I wonder how many young people will not experience the joy of sharing their gifts and talents because their life will be cut short either by some unforseen tragedy, or under the guise of “women’s reproductive health.” This of course is the painful killing of innocent human beings, not unlike what those unfortunate young people experienced over Tehran.

Have we taken the life of the person who would have found the solution to climate change, or found the cure for cancer or had an incredible musical talent?

Thank you Mrs. Peart, wherever you are, for not opting to exercise your choice. Canada is richer for it.

Vic De Groot,

Salmon Arm

