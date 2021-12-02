Letter: Merritt resident offers praise for doctors, staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

After being evacuated from my home recently I had the misfortune of having to be hospitalized.
I was ever so fortunate to have had your local Salmon Arm hospital to be in.
I can not sing the praises loud or strong enough. During tough times, and already over capacity, everyone was so helpful and caring.
A huge thank you to the first responders, ambulance attendants, the wonderful doctors, Brandon, Kristy and the whole nursing staff and anyone else involved with the many tests that needed to be done.
You should be proud of yourselves for the excellent care you give your patients.
You are all amazing, and you are the reason I was released and am on my way to recovery.
Penni Challes
Merritt, B.C.
