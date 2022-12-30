Letter: Much appreciation for Salmon Arm man with sea can for people living rough

‘My heart is warmed by this generous act that has provided a lifesaving stopgap…’

A sea can with a generator, along with two porta potties, were delivered to 3rd Street SE on Dec. 20, near the tent encampment on the east side of the street. (File photo)

To the man who anonymously delivered a heated metal container for our local homeless people: thank you.

I know I am not alone in being worried about these members of our community that were at risk of freezing to death this last week. Like many, I contacted government officials who themselves were concerned and frustrated with the bureaucracy that was holding up help for these people.

You saved lives this week. And thanks to the anonymous donor’s friend who paid for a porta potty.

I do not know what the answer is to our homeless situation. But my heart is warmed by this generous act that has provided a lifesaving stopgap until a solution is found.

Vivian Morris

#Salmon ArmHomelessness