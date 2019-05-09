Letter: No mystery to McGuire Lake

McGuire Lake as ‘bottomless’ is naturally appealing, but Russel Ruhr could have checked with Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus for McGuire’s true depth.

I can confirm McGuire Lake’s 12 ft. (maximum) depth from a study my biology students did in the mid-’70s. At that time, the iconic little lake’s maximum depth was conclusively determined by several depth transects to be 12 ft.

And yes, thanks to RJ Haney Heritage Village/Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman’s fine archival photos from the 1860s,”McGuire Lake” is clearly NOT an artificial water-body.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake: Looking into a bottomless mystery

Read more: Monitoring coming to McGuire Lake

Russell Ruhr’s self-confessed love of ‘fairy tales’ can still be indulged, however, in the unquenchable belief that Mt. Ida is an old volcano. Alas, it’s not and, instead, the remains of old lava flows originating from over Kamloops way, some tens of millions of years ago. Then there’s ‘Shuswapopogo.’

Tom Crowley

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter