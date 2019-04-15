Letter: Oil industry has no need to protest

Tom Fletcher didn’t let facts interfere with his March 28, 2019 rant on climate action.

Peaceful protest is a democratic right to inform governments of citizens’ concerns. Teachers prepare our children to participate in society, including expressing frustration with our government’s failure to address climate change.

The oil and gas industry doesn’t need to protest; it spends millions lobbying to gain billions in tax breaks through meetings behind closed doors.

There are realistic alternatives to oil and gas. With political will we can eliminate our use of oil and gas within a decade, just as the Americans put a man on the moon within a decade of JFK’s challenge.

Last week, at Selkirk College, Mr. Robert Gray, a forestry consultant told students that without transformative action on climate change, in 20 years there won’t be a forest industry in B.C. One hundred and forty-thousand jobs are at risk.

Robert Macrae

