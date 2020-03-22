FILE – Premier Horgan making an announcement about the province’s approval of the business plan for a new hospital in Fort St. James. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express) A letter to the Observer’s editor takes issue with another writer’s positive view of John Horgan. (Black Press Files)

Letter: Premier Horgan’s performance disappointing

Leader compromising values he once held dear

Re: Horgan a leader you can feel at ease with.

Last week’s letter calling Premier Horgan an authentic and trustworthy later took me by surprise, as in my experience I have found the exact opposite to be true. His government has been in power for almost three years now and despite his talk, life has not gotten any better for most people in B.C.

Read More: First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sun Peaks

Read More: More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

The Premier made promises to British Columbians. He said there would be a $10-a-day daycare for every family who wants it. He promised decisive action on affordability – and we have seen none of this come to be. Instead we have been left with a Premier who sacrifices the promises he has made to the province in the hopes of keeping a few select groups happy.

When protests were shutting down vital infrastructure and halting work on important projects, Horgan refused to step in and take real action. When the forestry crisis was at its peak and communities were losing their main employers, he refused to even acknowledge that there was a serious problem. These are not the qualities of an authentic and honest leader.

Read More: Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

Read More: Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Horgan has showed that he will do whatever it takes to keep his party in power, even if that means compromising on values he once held dear. I don’t know about you, but that’s not someone I’d want to play cards with.

Marie Kolenosky


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmBC government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sun Peaks

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality says individual tested positive, is in self-isolation

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Too much information? Here is a compilation of Salmon Arm details so far

A little weather and lots of specifics regarding closures and community during the pandemic

BC Hydro’s Power Pioneers become well-bonded and generous bunch

Former hydro employees meet regularly to socialize, learn and donate.

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

B.C. scientist one of many fighting coronavirus pandemic on dozens of fronts

The federal government awarded almost $27 million in grants to coronavirus-related research

Letter: Premier Horgan’s performance disappointing

Leader compromising values he once held dear

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

World COVID-19 morning update, March 22: New York governor wants military mobilized

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus morning update: Parliament to reconvene, Nova Scotia declares emergency

March 22, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll

Lack of listening to advice of health officials come as Canada sees 1,300 novel coronavirus cases

Fur Brigade Trail on provincial heritage registry

Trail in Okanagan Vally was used during gold rush in late 19th century

Most Read