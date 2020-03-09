Letter: Premier John Horgan a leader you can feel at ease with

When it comes to authenticity, I have the distinct impression B.C. Premier John Horgan has more than enough to fill a working man’s lunch bucket, whereas the leader of the Liberal opposition party, Andrew Wilkinson, probably hides his authenticity between his credit cards.

Even though the majority of British Columbians didn’t vote for NDP candidates, I believe almost everyone would feel at ease sitting down with John to play a friendly game of poker. He is, in the minds of many conservative Liberals, nothing more than an anti-bitumen, semi-Green, slippery-tongued socialist, but I’m next to certain no one would have to worry that he might try using a deck of marked cards or resort to dealing off the bottom of a deck.

Having a relatively honest provincial leader, especially when compared to the previous Liberal premiers, should be refreshingly reassuring for all of us who didn’t vote NDP.

Lloyd Atkins

