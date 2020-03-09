Letter: Premier John Horgan a leader you can feel at ease with

Writer compares current B.C. premier to Liberal offerings

When it comes to authenticity, I have the distinct impression B.C. Premier John Horgan has more than enough to fill a working man’s lunch bucket, whereas the leader of the Liberal opposition party, Andrew Wilkinson, probably hides his authenticity between his credit cards.

Even though the majority of British Columbians didn’t vote for NDP candidates, I believe almost everyone would feel at ease sitting down with John to play a friendly game of poker. He is, in the minds of many conservative Liberals, nothing more than an anti-bitumen, semi-Green, slippery-tongued socialist, but I’m next to certain no one would have to worry that he might try using a deck of marked cards or resort to dealing off the bottom of a deck.

Having a relatively honest provincial leader, especially when compared to the previous Liberal premiers, should be refreshingly reassuring for all of us who didn’t vote NDP.

Read more: John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Read more: ‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

Lloyd Atkins

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

John Horgan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Childrearing courses should be taught in schools
Next story
Letter: Complexity of reconciliation looms over prime minister’s sunny ways

Just Posted

Salmon Arm family get private time with Stanley Cup before return to Children’s Hospital

The Langdon family got to see the cup before their son Jaxon had to be back in Vancouver for tests.

Okanagan junior lacrosse league adding two teams

Armstrong Shamrocks return with Shuswap connection; Kelowna Kodiaks join TOJLL as expansion team

Fleet-fingered string band, the Slocan Ramblers to visit Salmon Arm

The group will be playing at the Nexus at first on March 25

IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Event-goers were treated to a viewing of the Stanley Cup and live entertainment

Word on the street: Have you taken any precautions against COVID-19?

With fears over COVID-19 emptying shelves of face masks and hand sanitizer,… Continue reading

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets

Gas is as cheap as 112.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

Snapshot: Shuswap pasta engineers take first place

Eagle River Secondary students construct winning bridge

Letter: Complexity of reconciliation looms over prime minister’s sunny ways

Writer suggests current protests a preview of coming showdown over Trans-Mountain

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Letter: Premier John Horgan a leader you can feel at ease with

Writer compares current B.C. premier to Liberal offerings

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Day trip turns dark for snowmobilers in North Okanagan

Couple went out “for a few hours” and almost got stuck spending the night out in the dark

Most Read