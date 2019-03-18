Letter: Prime minister must hold SNC-Lavalin accountable

As I understand it, after SNC-Lavalin executives lobbied the federal government, Prime Minister Trudeau’s Liberals enacted the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) legislation.

SNC-Lavalin does not want to risk going to court for their alleged fraud and bribery in Libya between 2001 and 2011. The DPA gives the justice minster the power to offer qualifying companies an alternative to litigation if their prior conduct has been, for the most part, ethical. SNC-Lavalin does not qualify for consideration because of its long history of sleaze.

If SNC-Lavalin executives, by hook or by crook, are able to avoid being held accountable for their various dishonest activities, they will be laughing all the way to and from their banks, while shareholders pick up the tab. Jody Wilson-Raybould knows corruption is contagious; apparently Justin Trudeau does not.

Lloyd Atkins

@SalmonArm
