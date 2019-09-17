Letter: Proposed use of Centennial Field questioned

Writer raises Sorrento/Blind Bay Park as example of how community space can be developed

I am opposed to the adoption of Bylaws 5800, 2019 & 5801, 2019., using the AAP process.

A new park in Blind Bay? Yes. But I too think about hidden issues on the site, versus the price.

On that piece of land, where do you put all the amenities talked about? Most require a lot of space – picnic areas, sports fields, playground equipment, skateboard park, sheltered area for seniors, washrooms, Canada Day, parking for the masses.

I can’t see a regulation soccer or a fenced ball field with bleachers sharing space with the band stand.

Not my idea, but what if one dealt around the hidden issues, and the seller gave a tax advantaged donation. If the price is down by 50 per cent, then purchase the other 12 acre parcel, debts the same. Robust sport activities, BMX track, fields, fences and bleachers, etc., at the second location away from the quieter activities, that I am certain most would like to see at the Centennial Field location. The best of both worlds.

Read more: Centennial Field purchase under fire at CSRD open house

Read more: Column: Questions and answers about Centennial Field, part 3

This could be doable, but we need a few more old school doers with ingenuity. The Sorrento Park was built with less than $250,000.00 to work with. We bare-boned the construction/development, maintained quality and made use of contractor generosity, volunteers, service clubs, social clubs, ball clubs, etc. There was no concession, playground equipment, roofed bleachers, or turf grass on the main field. The ball club raised the monies for a good chunk of the cost and other social and service clubs did their part, and it eventually all came together with volunteer labor and equipment.

So, secure the space, develop over time. First things first.

Please get a Elector Response Form, and get it in on time.

Donald Reed

Letter: CSRD needs to show financial leadership on Centennial Field

