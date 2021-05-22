Letter: Resident says concerns about Shuswap plywood plant unfair

In regards to the bark, sludge and smoke concerns from a few residents that live along the lakeshore on 75th Avenue NE, I have this to say. I also live along the same foreshore. Yes there is debris that accumulates along the shore. And yes, some comes from the plywood plant but you can not tell me that every thing that ends up on your beach is coming from there.

The plywood plant does not manufacture leaves, seaweed, grasses and other detritus that, when broken down, resembles a sludgy matter. The bark and logs that wash up on your beach, the plywood manager has stated that they would come and haul it away.

There is not a beach on any lake, sea or ocean that does not have debris washing up on its shores. I personally think that if cleaning the beach of debris was of such a concern, then maybe I would have built elsewhere.

As to Mr. Cumming’s views on the condition of the beach years ago, I agree it was sandy. But Mr Cumming must realize there was a resort there and it was maintained by Mr. Brooks who was, at that time, allowed to harrow it and keep the weeds down.

Today you are not allowed to take a machine onto the beach as of fisheries order. As for mud, I have lived here all my life and as a kid I swam out from the resort area and had mud and seaweed fights and, believe me, the mud was very prevalent then as it is now.

Like any unkempt area, be it a house, foreshore or any other area, it will revert back to nature. The grass will grow, the leaves and other material will accumulate and you have a perfect growing medium, plywood plant or not.

To me this seems more like an attack on one of our major employers (even though it has changed hands) who throughout the years has been responsible for the livelihood of, in my case, three generations of employees. I have nothing but gratitude for an operation that has contributed so much for our community.

As for dry decking of logs, I won’t get into that as as it is obvious there is no understanding of the industry.

Brian Lund,

Canoe

