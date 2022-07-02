Letter: Salmon Arm resident fed up with complaints about passport delays

I have no sympathy for those whining about long wait lines for passports.

How did this come to be? Quite simply many people neglected to renew their passports and when we were all stuck at home, people stopped travelling.

Then people started to book their vacations and did so without having an updated passport. Of course there was to be an overload on the system. Are we to blame Trudeau for people’s neglect and lack of thinking ahead? I don’t think so. What’s he got to do with it?

Can’t hire anyone as everywhere is short of workers; even good paying government jobs are not being filled. Should have thought about it before you booked your vacation. Reminds me of a guy I knew who bought a cart, but didn’t have a horse.

Bob White,

Salmon Arm

Read more: Federal government now posting passport wait times online as long lineups continue

Read more: VIDEO: B.C. woman flies to Alberta to avoid lengthy wait times at passport office

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Letter to the EditorpassportsShuswap