Letter: Sicamous bottle depot the right place for household recycling

Sicamous residents are being kept in the dark about the recycle station that was behind the Parkland Mall.

There have been incidents of recycle items not being handled correctly and therefore causing contamination, making those items not recyclable and defeating the purpose of the program. Basically, having it back there is not going to happen.

So with that in mind, the Bottle Depot has shown interest and they have had previous experience in operating a recycle depot.

It is a convenient location for all residents, including Electoral Area E as a whole. One stop recycling – bottles as well as general recycle. They are willing to provide the service, which would mean the recycle area would have longer hours than before, which would make it convenient for everyone. Since taking over the Bottle Depot, they have proven they know what they are doing – it is immaculate. The recycle area would be at the back of their property behind the Bottle Depot.

The reason the district does not want it at the Bottle Depot is that it will not look pretty. Take a look around downtown. The old highways yard sure isn’t pretty – it is just a dump for old machinery, cars, you name it. There is another lot in the same area that is also used for basically the same purpose.

Come on Sicamous – speak up! I believe in recycling but I am not prepared to drive to the dump. Are you? Let’s face it, probably half of the population just in Sicamous is over 65 years of age, many do not drive and do not have a vehicle.

-Marilyn Birks

