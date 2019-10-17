Letter: Small actions of North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates speak volumes

I was one of the hundred folks that filled the Seniors Centre auditorium on Sept. 30 for the all-candidates meeting prior to the federal election on Oct. 21.

The meeting was organized by the Shuswap District Retired Teachers Assoc. and questions posed to the candidates were thought provoking for all. It was a delight to see local high school students helping field questions to the candidates, direct folks to their seats, assist with set-up and take-down, and take an active role in our political process!

And despite differing political opinions, all the candidates and attendees were polite and respectful.

Equally striking were the small actions of the Conservative and People’s Party of Canada candidates that spoke volumes to me and perhaps others. One of the candidates drank from two single-use disposable plastic water bottles, and the other a throw-away coffee cup and single-use disposable plastic water bottle.

I was reminded of the old saying that actions speak louder than words, and despite what other claims the People’s Party and Conservative candidates might take, I wonder if they really do care of environmental protection, or is it merely a ploy to try to win a few votes?

The actions of two candidates at the meeting will ensure I place my vote elsewhere on Oct. 21.

D. Mather

