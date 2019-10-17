Letter: Small actions of North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates speak volumes

Writer commends Salmon Arm high school students for helping at all-candidates meeting

I was one of the hundred folks that filled the Seniors Centre auditorium on Sept. 30 for the all-candidates meeting prior to the federal election on Oct. 21.

The meeting was organized by the Shuswap District Retired Teachers Assoc. and questions posed to the candidates were thought provoking for all. It was a delight to see local high school students helping field questions to the candidates, direct folks to their seats, assist with set-up and take-down, and take an active role in our political process!

And despite differing political opinions, all the candidates and attendees were polite and respectful.

Read more: Letter: Election outcome predictable for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Read more: Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

Equally striking were the small actions of the Conservative and People’s Party of Canada candidates that spoke volumes to me and perhaps others. One of the candidates drank from two single-use disposable plastic water bottles, and the other a throw-away coffee cup and single-use disposable plastic water bottle.

I was reminded of the old saying that actions speak louder than words, and despite what other claims the People’s Party and Conservative candidates might take, I wonder if they really do care of environmental protection, or is it merely a ploy to try to win a few votes?

The actions of two candidates at the meeting will ensure I place my vote elsewhere on Oct. 21.

D. Mather

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery

Just Posted

Shaw Centre told to upgrade ice chilling system in 2020 or face closure

Fatal ammonia leak in Fernie prompts Technical Safety BC to order 20-year-old chillers replacement

Interior Health approves reopening of Sicamous elementary school

School District #83 intends to have Parkview back in operation as of Nov. 13

Public park shelter proposed in celebration of Salmon Arm volunteer Rob Nash

Salmon Arm council supports plan while family and friends to cover cost of building, materials

Women’s only self-defence seminar in Sorrento aims to empower

Course prompted by concerned parents who said their daughters were being bullied

Shuswap Middle School requests city’s help in resurfacing sports courts

Total cost estimated at $43,000, school would like 50 per cent contribution

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Letter: Small actions of North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates speak volumes

Writer commends Salmon Arm high school students for helping at all-candidates meeting

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Okanagan candidates’ signs headed to dump

Dozens of signs were picked up for not complying with bylaws, according to the city

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Police search Kelowna home, arrest 6 and seize 2000 marijuana plants

Police seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Most Read