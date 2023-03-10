City council decided on Feb. 27, 2023 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15. (File photo)

City council decided on Feb. 27, 2023 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15. (File photo)

Letter: Tent encampment’s effect on Salmon Arm soccer field concerns resident

‘Sometimes, you can’t help those who don’t want help’

It can’t go without saying that while some of these people in the park tents are looking for help, some are doing what they want, wherever and whenever they want.

Shelters have rules and prevents some from the lifestyle they seem to want to lead. They should not have been left in the soccer field as they were. It is a danger to anyone living nearby and looks like hell.

I know we live in a society living in guilt of everything, but shouldn’t taxpaying residents have the right to live in a safe environment? Here’s a question – why do homeless people have dozens of bikes? Stolen perhaps? Smaller stolen items are easier to hide.

Will the park ever be safe again? How will the soccer pitch be cleaned of debris (needles)? What happens if a child ends up with a needle stuck in them? Who will be responsible? Wouldn’t the city be liable since they allowed the encampment to stay and grow? Sometimes, you can’t help those who don’t want help.

Hans Friedrich

Read more: Parking complaints take back seat in Salmon Arm to tent encampment reports

Read more: Time to go: Tent encampment in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15

#Salmon ArmHomelessness

Previous story
Viewpoint: ‘Blood batteries’ highlight human rights issues, not reason to continue using fossil fuels

Just Posted

Parkview Elementary students took part in a career exploration activity with virtual guests describing their careers to broaden the future workers’ minds. (School District 83 photo)
Sicamous elementary students take part in career exploration workshop

Salmon Arm’s Jim McConnell and Juanita Austin spent 58 days over the summer travelling across the country and back in their electric vehicle. (Photo contributed)
Viewpoint: ‘Blood batteries’ highlight human rights issues, not reason to continue using fossil fuels

City council decided on Feb. 27, 2023 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15. (File photo)
Letter: Tent encampment’s effect on Salmon Arm soccer field concerns resident

The Melawmen Collective is one of the musical acts that will be performing at the Pellsqepts Spring Winds Music Festival at Pierre’s Point on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (File photo)
Indigenous culture to be celebrated in new music festival taking place near Salmon Arm