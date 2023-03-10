Letter: Tent encampment’s effect on Salmon Arm soccer field concerns resident

City council decided on Feb. 27, 2023 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15. (File photo)

It can’t go without saying that while some of these people in the park tents are looking for help, some are doing what they want, wherever and whenever they want.

Shelters have rules and prevents some from the lifestyle they seem to want to lead. They should not have been left in the soccer field as they were. It is a danger to anyone living nearby and looks like hell.

I know we live in a society living in guilt of everything, but shouldn’t taxpaying residents have the right to live in a safe environment? Here’s a question – why do homeless people have dozens of bikes? Stolen perhaps? Smaller stolen items are easier to hide.

Will the park ever be safe again? How will the soccer pitch be cleaned of debris (needles)? What happens if a child ends up with a needle stuck in them? Who will be responsible? Wouldn’t the city be liable since they allowed the encampment to stay and grow? Sometimes, you can’t help those who don’t want help.

Hans Friedrich

