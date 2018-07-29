Letter: Tough talk on Trudeau’s claims

We have a Prime Minister in Canada that could not reach a decision about an oil pipeline. Then, when he finally makes a decision that sees him spend billions of taxpayer dollars to purchase the pipeline, he has no plan to see it done. So he ends up paying billions of dollars for a pipeline that may never be built.

He says he is all for aboriginal rights. But as near as I can figure, the aboriginals are about evenly divided about the pipeline. It appears those mostly in favour are nations where the pipeline traverses their land. Those mostly opposed occupy territory far removed from the pipeline.

Now, how is this ingenious PM going to resolve this issue?

He claims to be an advocate of gender equality. So, if the pipeline is ever built, the contractors will be required to have an equal number of female and male employees. But I am certain there is not a contractor in Western Canada that has gender equality in the work force.

How will he resolve that issue?

He claims to be an advocate of diversity. Diversity means a variety of opinions as well as a variety of persons. But no one is permitted to be opposed to free and unrestricted abortions. No one is permitted any opinion that does not align with his. So where does diversity begin and where does it end?

He is the first and only national leader to approve the production and use of marijuana for every adult citizen of the country in spite of concerns expressed by the medical professionals. Then he turns the responsibility of control and policing over to the provinces.

This is Trudeau-styled federal/provincial cooperation.

We have the biggest hypocrite that ever filled the office of prime minister of Canada. And all you can come up with for an editorial cartoon is a caricature of the president of the United States of America. Utterly disgusting!

Why get sucked into the media’s fixation on President Trump when we have a bigger buffoon right here in Canada?

Alfred Schalm

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

