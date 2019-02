Reading Mustafa Zaqrit’s guest column in the Salmon Arm Observer (Feb. 13) broke my heart.

I am ashamed that anybody in our community would be so heartless as to insinuate that he is a terrorist, or that he doesn’t belong here.

Mr. Mustafa, after reading about what you have gone through, what you have lost, to start a new life in this community, I feel so humbled.

Thank you for sharing your story; we all have much to learn from you.

Cassandra Ritchie