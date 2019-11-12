Salmon Arm gas prices encourage shopping elsewhere

It’s interesting how the ‘alleged’ gas shortage in the Lower Mainland is suddenly correcting itself, as the Provincial Gas Fixing Committee begins their investigation.

Prices are dropping dramatically as depleted gas supplies are miraculously recovering. Of course, this is the same gas that has been selling in Alberta for .87 a litre.

Perhaps we should invite our provincial government to also examine Slammin’ Arm’s gas price record. Currently, with the exception of one dealer, the SASSCC (Salmon Arm Service Station Coffee Cartel) have their gas pegged at $1.28.9, where it has sat for well over a month. I am talking about the same gas supplies that are being sold in Blind Bay for $1.23.9, and in Tappen for $1.24.9, Enderby for $1.23.9 and even in Kelowna (some two hours away) for as low as $1.21.9 and $1.22.9! And our council and merchants wonder why people don’t shop local?

Unfortunately, it pays to shop elsewhere!

Ken Smith,

Blind Bay

