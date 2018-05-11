Leona McLearn (left) and Wilma Haambuckers, wives of the late Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers, plant a memorial tree in front of the Interior Provincial Exhibition office in honour of the two men who were part of the IPE family. (Submitted Photo)

Fair gentlemen honoured in Armstrong

IPE plants tree in memory of Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers

It’s always a sad moment when you lose a family member. It’s even worse when you lose two within a day of each other.

“That’s what happened to us at the IPE,” said Yvonne Paulson, general manager of Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede. “Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers both passed away last May.

“We knew we wanted to do something to pay tribute to the countless hours these two men had contributed to the IPE and the community over the years, as well as they were members of the IPE family for many, many years.”

So with Leona McLearn and Wilma Haambuckers, wives of the two dedicated IPE volunteers, a memorial tree planting recently took place in front of the IPE office.

“They weren’t just ordinary men they were extraordinary men,” said Paulson. “We were so happy to have had them as a part of our lives and families.”

Many of the IPE members, board of directors and their families came out to the planting to honour the two deserving gentlemen.

The Quercus borealis (Northern Red Oak) tree was planted outside the IPE office along with a marble slab and plaque.

“We welcome you to stop by and visit the tree (Don and Thys) any time you wish. These men will be in our hearts and memories forever.”

