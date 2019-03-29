Instagram: Kim XO talks spring fashion

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Spring, the time of year to whip yourself and your closet into shape.

This Fashion Friday Kim XO is talking about the end of the snow and the beginning of the sun and flowers.

Spring styles are out in stores and colours are brighter than the greys of winter.

Kim Appelt will show you how to wear florals and give you a little inspiration for your spring outfits.

Watch the video below to see some of the latest trends Appelt has pulled together for this season.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: Rocking overalls

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Garrett Jones
Next story
Troikia’s Renee Merrifield Wasylyk Considers A Move To The Political Arena

Just Posted

Rider Express bus to increase Trans-Canada Highway trips to three days a week

Owner says changes to the route from Vancouver to Calgary will go into effect on April 1.

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

City snowplowing crews receive rare kudos for their work

Salmon Arm resident recognizes skill in street and sidewalk clearing

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: fun in the sun

Environement Canada lots of sun on Friday and Saturday

Two vehicles stolen in Chase, both located on same day

No arrests made in either case and suspects remain unknown

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Coldstream Poet nominated for prestigious book prize

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, as a finalist for the 2019 Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize.

More funding secured for South Okanagan cannabis start-up

The cannabis license applicant has secured three properties in the South Okanagan

‘Troubling’ financial report revealed for South Okanagan band

Coyote Cruises has deficit of $76,000 among some of the issues

Namaste: Rid Peachland’s beach of trash, get a free yoga class

Summit Yoga BC is hosting free yoga classes after beach cleanups in Peachland and West Kelowna

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Foodie Friday: The scoop on Okanagan Fall’s Tickleberry’s ice cream

We talk to Tickleberry owner Kelsey Hoy and ask the hard questions about the ice cream biz

Suspicious pallet fire doused

Vernon Fire Rescue Services extinguished the small fire within minutes of arriving on the scene

Most Read