Katherine Suna’s Inspired Style with Miles Anderson

– Story by Katherine Suna Photography by Izabel Kazenbroot Guppy

Walking into Outlooks Menswear in Duncan, I was immediately greeted by owner Miles Anderson, who took the time to educate me on some of the brands he carries in the store.

“Most of the store is European-focussed, and a lot of lines come from Canada,” he explained.

Miles was dressed in a cosy-yet-classy, layered fall ensemble, and he later explained that layering is an essential key to dressing well.

“The rule of thumb is accessorizing. If a client wants to wear just a shirt and dress pant, I suggest adding a third piece — a sweater, blazer or vest. An extra piece to complement the whole outfit and pull it all together,” he said.

“Retired” after working 35 years in young offenders correction in Alberta, as well as part-time at a local menswear store, Miles moved to Cobble Hill. His intentions were to retire, but he lasted just three months before getting antsy.

“I had heard about Outlooks Menswear in Victoria, and found out they were opening a new location in Duncan in 2011.”

Miles started working part-time at the Duncan location until he was offered a buy-in.

“This is going to be my retirement gig. I love what I do, and I brought all those years of experience from Alberta into Outlooks Menswear. I was able to buy into the business more in 2014, and here we are today!”

Miles emphasized that he loves his clients, and that they are his main focus.

“I value each and every customer that comes into the store, and I want to create a good experience for them.”

We laughed about the fact many men do not enjoy shopping.

“I know most men are a little bit uncomfortable, so it’s my job to make them feel at ease, and perhaps get them into something different — something that they haven’t tried on before — and teach them about ‘fit.’”

Outside of work, Miles likes to hit the swimming pool for some laps before the store opens. He also enjoys immersing himself in a good book.

“I love to read crime-focussed novels, which is no surprise [given] my previous career. I love anything by John Grisham, and I have his whole collection.”

Miles emphasized that he loves spending time with his family — one of the reasons he moved to BC.

“It’s so great to be closer to my grandkids,” he said, explaining that between his three children, he has seven grandchildren.

Travelling is also on his to-do list, so Miles and his wife will be heading to Isla Mujeres, Mexico in the new year.

“I am fortunate enough to be able to travel due to having incredible staff. Egypt and Israel are another two places we have be lucky enough to visit, and that was an amazing experience.”

CLOTHES/GROOMING

Your go-to outfit: Burgundy suit by Lief Horsens.

All-time favourite piece: Circle of Friends jeans.

Favourite pair of shoes: Shoe the Bear, double monk strap style.

Fashion Obsession: Suits and blazers.

A piece you spent the most money on: Trapper leather jacket.

Scent: Dolce & Gabbana.

Must-have product to travel with: iPad.

Favourite Sock Line: Marcoliani.

Favourite Watch Line: Momentum Watches.

STYLE INSPIRATION / LIFE

Favourite Piece of art: Anything abstract.

Favourite Fashion Designer: Strellson.

Favourite local restaurant: Bridgemans Bistro in Mill Bay.

Favourite wine: Lunessence from the Okanagan.

Favourite binge-watching TV show: NCIS LA.

Favourite city to visit: Seattle, Washington.

Favourite thing to do on day off: Reading and spending time with family.

Favourite exercise or sports: Swimming

READING MATERIAL

What do you read online for inspiration: “I am a Facebook and Instagram follower.”

Favourite Print magazine: GQ and Men’s Journal.

Coffee table Book: Photos of recent trips to Egypt and Israel.

Book currently reading: Rule of Law.

Favourite book of all time: Anything by John Grisham.

You can find Outlooks Menswear here.