Rochelle Ramsden shows the suction power of the milking machine to Vernon students as the Mobile Dairy Classroom visited Ellison Elementary last week. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Moo-bile class makes an impression

Vernon students treated to up close look at dairy cow from Salmon Arm

Some Vernon students recently got a close-up look at where their cheese, yogurt and milk comes from.

The Mobile Dairy Classroom rolled into the Ellison Elementary school grounds last week. With the help of Ebony the cow (from a Salmon Arm farm), agricultural representatives from the Lower Mainland used the mobile unit to show the process of milking a cow.

“The urban-rural divide is a physical and educational barrier that confines the agricultural learning opportunities for youth in B.C. to specific farming regions,” the B.C. Dairy Association states. “Children who grow up in an urban setting rarely witness food production first hand, and as a result, the urban population has become increasingly disconnected from their food. There is a need to get agricultural information out to people at urban centres in a fun, interactive and informative way and the new Mobile Dairy Classroom Experience is the way to go about delivering information about the dairy industry in B.C.”

The mobile classroom also visited Saturday’s Breakfast on the Farm in Enderby.

Check out the video from Saturday’s event below:

The Mobile Dairy Classroom Experience is a fifth wheel trailer that has been modified to fit a milking jar, a set of pumps, and room to transport two cows and one calf (only one cow was available for the recent Vernon visit). The MDCE travels to events and schools in B.C. and delivers milking demonstrations using a real, live cow. During demonstrations, a presenter describes the process of producing milk, talks about the dairy system and allows the audience to engage in discussion and questions, while a facilitator demonstrates the milking process.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Grade 4 Ellison Elementary student Max Hammell gets a close-up look at Ebony the cow (from Salmon Arm) as the Vernon students were treated to a visit from the Mobile Dairy Classroom last week. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Grade 4 Ellison Elementary student Anthony Libby asks a question during last week’s Mobile Dairy Classroom visit to the school. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Previous story
VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Just Posted

Gas shortage hits Salmon Arm

Two stations completely out of gasoline. Diesel still available

Sicamous to host fastball tournament

Undefeated Sicamous Angels look to keep momentum going at home

In photos: Shuswap dance center junior and senior shows

Shuswap Dance Center dancers put on a pair of lavishly choreographed performances on June 8 and 9

Dirtbike theft from Vernon Motorsports

Two bikes taken Saturday night, one recovered

B.C. Public Safety Announcement: Wildfires & Air Quality

The B.C. government issues PSA warning people to to stay alert

Moo-bile class makes an impression

Vernon students treated to up close look at dairy cow from Salmon Arm

North Okanagan author launches new book on Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather’s Trail North available now

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

Extreme Okanagan weather preparedness in spring

Ensuring family and homes are safe in Vernon

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Okanagan chefs pair food and film

Event celebrates the Okanagan’s culinary and wine-making expertise

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Most Read

  • Moo-bile class makes an impression

    Vernon students treated to up close look at dairy cow from Salmon Arm