Texture rich

– Styling by Jen Evans Photograhy by Lia Crowe
Scratchy, soft, rough and smooth. Winter wear is built on mixed-and-matched textures, rich in feel and delightful in colour and print. Boulevard enjoys an inspiring day on the incredible grounds and gardens of Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. Have fun with your look this winter: layer, add, embellish… oh, and put a belt on it!
Jacket ($279) and pants ($159) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren and bag ($490) by Alexander Wang from Turnabout; belt ($210) by BBelt and scarf ($99) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; boots (model’s own) and head scarf (stylist’s own).
Coat ($395) by Velvet from Tulipe Noire; pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique; vest ($50) by Philip Lim; bracelets and scarf (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Cardigan jacket ($190) by Pink Martini, V-neck sweater ($295) by HARRISWILSON and belt ($105) by BRAVE, all from Tulipe Noire.
Gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren from Turnabout; multi-coloured sweater ($395) by Cinque and plaid pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique.
Sweater ($310) by des petits hauts, coat ($450) by Circolo 1901 and dress ($239) by Part Two, all from Bagheera Boutique; belt and earrings (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).
Makeup and hair: Jen Clark
Model: Theana Jordann
Production and styling assistant: Vellar Chou
Photographed on location at Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. A huge thank you to the team at Royal Roads for hosting our team for the day.
Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication
Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram
Just Posted
Shuswap drivers warned to check under the hood – for cats
Think & Thump decal to raise awareness of animals seeking refuge in vehicles
Sicamous man given six months jail time for possession of child pornography
Forty-six-year-old will be on National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years
Two-month-old Kelowna boy diagnosed with rare heart disorder returns home from treatment
Arel spent two weeks at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after suffering multiple cardiac arrests
Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall to represent Canada in speedskating championships
16-year old to be the only athlete from B.C. on eight-person team
Share love of music with Salmon Arm Valentine’s Day concert
Roots and Blues welcomes festival favourites Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Sherman Doucette
WATCH: Cougar caught on doorbell cam in Vernon
Glenn Gorham shares footage of late-night visit from wild cat
B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region
First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms
Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane
Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee
Air Canada cancels select flights to China as coronavirus spreads
Canada’s largest airline runs 33 flights a week to China
Canadians seek way out of Wuhan as coronavirus continues to spread
The Chinese government has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities
Missing Vernon man possibly sighted in Lower Mainland
Information leads family, friends to believe Jay Rosenberger near Lower Mainland Saturday
House fire quickly knocked down in South Kelowna
According to Kelowna Fire Department, the house sustained interior damage during the blaze
Kelowna medical supply shop sells out of surgical masks amid coronavirus panic
Public Health Canada has assessed the public health risk associated with 2019-nCoV as low
Prolific South Okanagan criminal will be freed for time served
Afshin Ighani pleads guilty to assault charges but will be set free for time served
Most Read
-
Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke
Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city
-
Sicamous man given six months jail time for possession of child pornography
Forty-six-year-old will be on National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years
-
B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region
First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms
-
Chase hockey players fundraise for spring league
Players selected for Jr. Blazers and Cowboys
-
Missing Vernon man possibly sighted in Lower Mainland
Information leads family, friends to believe Jay Rosenberger near Lower Mainland Saturday
-
Share love of music with Salmon Arm Valentine’s Day concert
Roots and Blues welcomes festival favourites Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Sherman Doucette
-
Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall to represent Canada in speedskating championships
16-year old to be the only athlete from B.C. on eight-person team