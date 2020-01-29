Texture rich

– Styling by Jen Evans Photograhy by Lia Crowe

Scratchy, soft, rough and smooth. Winter wear is built on mixed-and-matched textures, rich in feel and delightful in colour and print. Boulevard enjoys an inspiring day on the incredible grounds and gardens of Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. Have fun with your look this winter: layer, add, embellish… oh, and put a belt on it!

Jacket ($279) and pants ($159) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren and bag ($490) by Alexander Wang from Turnabout; belt ($210) by BBelt and scarf ($99) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; boots (model’s own) and head scarf (stylist’s own).