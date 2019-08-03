In photos: 10 interesting items found at Shuswap Pawn

Shuswap Pawn has been a fixture in Salmon Arm for more than 20 years. The shop specializes in items ranging from DVDs, power tools, collectables and high-end jewellery.

Here are some of the more curious finds from around the shop.

Hanging on a wall near the register is a signed Cody Franson jersey. The story behind the jersey is unknown but the player himself certainly is not. The Sicamous native was named the most improved player for Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League in 2004-05, and was selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round (No. 79) of the 2005 NHL Draft. The following season, Franson tied for third among WHL defensemen with 55 points and helped Vancouver win the league title. He tied for the lead among WHL defensemen with 20 points in 18 playoff games, then topped everyone at his position with five points during the Memorial Cup. Last season Franson played with the Omsk Avangard in the Kontinental Hockey League. The jersey is listed for $299.95. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tucked to the side of a jewelry cabinet stands a handsome multi-tiered shelf which holds 26 silver plates, one for each letter of the alphabet. Each plate has a detailed flower inscribed in the centre, each flower type starts with a different letter of the alphabet, from Aster to Zinnia. The Floral Alphabet, produced by the Franklin Mint, is listed for $279.95. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

As you enter the pawnshop you are lead down a hallway. If you look to the right hand side of this hallway you will see a pneumatic planishing hammer. Used for shaping sheet metal, the tool is a must have in custom auto body shops. The planisher is listed for $169.95. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

On the back wall of the shop hangs a limited edition Ovation guitar. Decorated with intricate mother of pearl inlay, the instrument is a standout among the various other guitars surrounding it. The guitar came to Salmon Arm after being transferred by a sister pawn shop in Chase and is listed for $829.95. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ovation guitars have been played by the likes of Paul Simon, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Eddie Van Halen and more. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

On a glass cabinet next to the jewelry sits a silver and blue hookah. Currently on consignment, the owner said the hookah is unused and is originally from Egypt. The hookah is listed for $800. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

An antique portside maritime ship lamp sits near the centre of the shop, recently its green, starboard side partner was sold. Considered a collectable item, a lamp like this can be found for sale on Ebay for around $150. Whereas this lantern is listed in the shop for $59.96. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tucked into a corner of the shop sits a pretty sweet find, an Oliver dough divider which first came to the shop from a bakery and has been in the shop for more than 10 years. It is listed for $250. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Out of the many knives displayed throughout the shop, one sharply contrasts from the rest in its size, age and historical significance. Perhaps this is because its not exactly a knife, but rather a bayonet from the First World War, listed for $194.95. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)