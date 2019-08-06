Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s going to be a hot one.

In Kelowna: The sunshine will be sticking around throughout the day. Clear skies are expected. Your high is 34 C with 72 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening and night. Low of 15 C.

In Vernon: You can expect sunny clear skies all day today. Your high is 33 C with 61 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 15 C.

In Penticton: It will be a fairly sunny day today with local smoke. Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for the South Okanagan region. High 33 C with 51 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with local smoke. Low 16 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny today. High 32 C with 82 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 16 C.

Environment Canada is reporting hot temperatures and sunshine for the rest of the week. Risk of thunderstorm and showers expected towards the weekend.

Wildfire update:

Wildfire near Oliver, B.C. has prompted evacuation alerts and is approximately 225 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service continues to fight the fire.

READ MORE: Over 200 properties on evacuation alert due to wildfire in the South Okanagan

WATCH: What do you love most about B.C.?

