Rapper Tech N9ne is performing at Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewery (Photo - E-volution Media Studio/Facebook)

Cariboo Lou: Rapper Tech N9ne coming to Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewery

Tickets are still available for the September 24th show

A rap legend is making his way to Kelowna as part of his new ‘Live in Canada’ tour.

Rapper Tech N9ne will be taking the stage at Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewery on Saturday, September 24. Special guests King Iso and Robbie G will also be performing.

He released his 23rd studio album entitled Asin9ne back on October 8, 2021. Over his career, he has collaborated with the likes of Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and many more stars.

While he’s been touring the United States the majority of the last two years, this will be his first time touring Canada since 2019. During that time, he performed at Sapphire in Kelowna and Bloom Nightclub in Nelson.

His stop at Red Bird is his third show of his Canadian tour.

General admission tickets are $45 online or $55 at the door. For more information, click here.

