In photos: Residents learn to paint the scenes of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm residents had the opportunity to learn how to paint in a workshop led by Adam Meikle of Meikle Studios.
Free to library members, the class of 11 was taught how to paint a scene looking out across Shuswap Lake from the Salmon Arm wharf.
The workshop was held at the Okanagan Regional Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, August 24.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Donna Goodwin works on her painting during a free art workshop held at the Okanagan Public Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson)
Adam Meikle helps a class attendee put some detail on some distant mountains in her painting during a free art workshop held at the Okanagan Public Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson)
Ben Bonthuys focuses closely on his painting during a free art workshop held at the Okanagan Public Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson)
April Goodwin-Smith mixes some colours while working on her painting during a free art workshop held at the Okanagan Public Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson)