In photos: Residents learn to paint the scenes of Salmon Arm

The free workshop was held at Piccadilly Mall

Yana Bonthuys looks up briefly from her painting during a free art workshop held at the Okanagan Public Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson)

Salmon Arm residents had the opportunity to learn how to paint in a workshop led by Adam Meikle of Meikle Studios.

Free to library members, the class of 11 was taught how to paint a scene looking out across Shuswap Lake from the Salmon Arm wharf.

The workshop was held at the Okanagan Regional Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, August 24.

Donna Goodwin works on her painting during a free art workshop held at the Okanagan Public Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson)

Adam Meikle helps a class attendee put some detail on some distant mountains in her painting during a free art workshop held at the Okanagan Public Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson)

Ben Bonthuys focuses closely on his painting during a free art workshop held at the Okanagan Public Library in Piccadilly Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24. (Cameron Thomson)