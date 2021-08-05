Canada Post has suspended mail delivery for Falkland, Westwold, Monte Lake and parts of Vernon (postal codes V1T, V1B, V1H) for the rest of Thursday, Aug. 5, due to wildfire smoke. {THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Canada Post has suspended mail delivery for Falkland, Westwold, Monte Lake and parts of Vernon (postal codes V1T, V1B, V1H) for the rest of Thursday, Aug. 5, due to wildfire smoke.

Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Okanagan

Poor air quality Thursday, Aug. 5, shuts down delivery to Falkland, Westwold, Monte Lake, parts of Vernon and Oliver

Continued poor air quality in the Okanagan, caused by wildfire smoke, has now affected Canada Post’s delivery service.

Falkland, Westwold, Monte Lake and parts of Vernon (postal codes starting with V1T, V1B and V1H), along with Oliver in the South Okanagan, will not have mail delivery Thursday, Aug. 5 (those affected in Vernon can get their mail at the post office on 32nd Avenue).

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” said Canada Post in an email. “A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out, as air quality conditions have made it unsafe. We continue to assess the situation and delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.”

Full mail delivery has been restored to Kaleden, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos and Penticton.

These alerts will be posted on the Canada Post Service Alerts website, as well as on Twitter and Facebook. An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.

READ MORE: UPDATE: North Okanagan highway closed due to wildfires


