Epic snowfall at Apex Mountain sets records

Apex has received more snow than any mountain in North America in last 48 hours.

Apex Mountain has received more snow than any other mountain in all of North America over the last 48 hours. (Apex Mountain Resort photo)

Powder hounds rejoice.

Apex Mountain has received the most snow in all of North America over the last 48 hours, and the fifth most in the world.

The mountain now boasts a base over 250 centimetres deep. The light champagne powder is creating some of the best conditions in several years, said mountain representatives.

‘The snow is amazing, it is so deep you feel like you are floating in powder and it just blows up around you,” said James Shalman, Apex Mountain Resort general manager.

Shalman said the snow is not showing any signs of stopping. He said it’s currently snowing heavily and the weekend, starting tomorrow, looks to be even better.

“With two months of the season left to go we are set to have one of best snow seasons in years,” he added. “I have never heard of so many people in the village talking about how they played hookie or developed the powder cough. I heard one customer say, ‘forget the sick day, quit your job, it’s that good up here.’”

Word of the great powder has spread far and wide. Apex recently broke its visitation record for a weekday in January.

