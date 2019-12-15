The CP Holiday Train stops in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

IN PHOTOS: CP Holiday Train rolls into Salmon Arm to a crowd of hundreds

The train featured a free concert

The CP Holiday Train chugged into Salmon Arm to the joy of hundreds who had gathered next to the tracks.

The 21st annual holiday train featured extravagantly decorated cars and a performance from musicians Terri Clark and Dallas Smith.

Following speeches from Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, MLA for the Shuswap Greg Kyllo and Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison, a CP worker presented a $7,000 cheque to the Salvation Army.

Attendees were asked to bring donations of food and/or money for local food banks.

Santa hands out candy canes to children awaiting the CP Holiday Train in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Dallas Smith performs on the CP Holiday Train on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Terri Clark performs on the CP Holiday Train on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

