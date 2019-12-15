IN PHOTOS: CP Holiday Train rolls into Salmon Arm to a crowd of hundreds

The CP Holiday Train chugged into Salmon Arm to the joy of hundreds who had gathered next to the tracks.
The 21st annual holiday train featured extravagantly decorated cars and a performance from musicians Terri Clark and Dallas Smith.
Following speeches from Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, MLA for the Shuswap Greg Kyllo and Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison, a CP worker presented a $7,000 cheque to the Salvation Army.
Attendees were asked to bring donations of food and/or money for local food banks.
